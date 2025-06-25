Unsettled weather will help break our hot streak late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs climb into the upper 90s again, so finding ways to stay cool is a must.

But change is on the way.

The ridge responsible for the heat begins to break down, opening the door for isolated storms by the afternoon.

Not everyone will see rain or hear thunder, but those who do could experience hail and damaging winds.

A few storms could even reach severe levels.

As we head into the back half of the week, an unsettled pattern sets up.

Expect daily afternoon storm chances, with a few stronger cells still possible.

And with increasing rain chances, temperatures ease up—highs drop into the low 90s by the end of the week, much closer to our seasonal average of 91°.

