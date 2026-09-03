Midday Update: New Tallahassee city manager, Road concerns in Grady County after deadly crash, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, September 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee commissioners select Karen Jumonville as the next city manager. Jumonville's priorities include rebuilding public trust, protecting city finances, and investing in infrastructure. Some commissioners raised concerns about the selection process.

Tallahassee commissioners select Karen Jumonville as the next city manager in 3-2 vote

2) Deadly Grady County crash kills 1-year-old boy, raising questions about Pierce Chapel Road safety. Neighbors say speeding cars and distracted drivers navigating the sharp curve are ongoing problems.

Deadly Grady County crash kills 1-year-old boy, raises questions about Pierce Chapel Road safety

3) FSU study links lower GLP-1 hormone response to eating disorder severity. Florida State researchers studied 399 Tallahassee-area women to examine how the body's natural GLP-1 response relates to binge eating.

FSU study links lower GLP-1 hormone response to binge eating severity in Tallahassee women

4) Data centers divide Florida governor's race as voters question the AI boom. The data cloud needs a place to land. Florida's candidates for governor disagree on the welcome mat.

Data centers divide Florida governor's race

5) Thursday Forecast: We can reach the low 90s by the late afternoon, but the heat index will make things feel even hotter. Storms will also be more abundant this afternoon. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Low Pressure Trough Shakes Things Up (9-3-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.