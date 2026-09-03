First To Know Weather - A Low Pressure Trough Shakes Things Up

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s in south Georgia, but the heat is lingering in Florida with more areas in the upper 70s and low 80s. The mugginess is in full force, and it is like a slap in the face when you head outside. Be sure to bring extra water with you today, because it is going to feel much hotter than it actually is. Highs will be in the low 90s but the heat index will be at least 105°.

By midday we wont warm up much, only in the upper 80s. We can reach the low 90s by the late afternoon. but the heat index will make things feel even hotter. With this extra moisture, and the low pressure around our area, storms will be more abundant this afternoon. These can start from the east around 3 P.M. and they will likely remain scattered through the evening and into the night. Rain will clear up around 11 P.M.

This pattern will hold strong into the weekend, but next week could see a return to high pressure influence. This will bring temperatures up, and rain chances back down.

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