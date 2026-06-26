Midday Update: New data on property tax cut impacts, Alligator Alcatraz shuts down & more

Friday, June 26th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Homestead exemption expansion could cost Leon County millions. New estimates from the Leon County Property Appraiser's Office show the proposal could significantly reduce revenue for local governments and their services, but some neighbors say the savings make the change worth it.

LENTHEUS CHANEY AKIN AKINYEM I LEON COUNTY PROPERTY APPRAISER

2) 'Alligator Alcatraz' has no detainees, ongoing fight over funding grows. Governor Ron DeSantis says demobilization is underway at the facility and detainees previously held there remain in federal custody. But critics of the site say the legal fight is not over.

DeSantis shuts down “Alligator Alcatraz” detention site in the Everglades

3) Decatur County remembers its first black coroner during Thursday funeral service. Peter J. Bruton, Sr. spent 50 years in the funeral industry as a funeral director and mortician, serving families across Georgia and Florida.

4) Gadsden County School District works to avoid state oversight. Officials say projections show the district could fall below the state's 2% fund balance threshold next year — and even into a negative fund balance. The county is searching for ways to prevent that.

Gadsden County Schools budget

5) Friday forecast: We will be warming up into the low 90s by the late afternoon this Friday. The heat index will be in the low 100s, and that's just a taste of what is to come for the back end of the weekend. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Heat Wave Begins Soon

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