First To Know Weather - A Heat Wave Starts This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We start off today in the low to mid 70s, and the humidity is back in full force. It will only get more uncomfortable from here as a heat wave sets in the next few days.

Temperatures are climbing fast this midday. We will be in the upper 80s only warming a little more into the low 90s by the late afternoon. The heat index will be in the low 100s and it is just a taste of what is to come for the back end of the weekend. There could be some relief today in the form of scattered showers and storms after 12 P.M.

This weekend the rain chances are going down, and the heat is going up. We will be well above average, and the heat index will surpass 105° for multiple days. If you have outdoor plans make sure you bring plenty of water, and stick to the shade when you can.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.