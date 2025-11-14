Midday Update: Missing man, Ian Rogers' work truck found, Ethan Pritchard returns to Tallahassee, and more

November 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Ian Rogers' work truck found, a new lead in missing person case. Rogers went missing with his work truck on August 26, 2024. The truck was found on Old Plank Road in Leon County, just south of Tram Road. Authorities are still searching for him.

New lead in the Ian Rogers missing person case, his work truck has been found

2) Shutdown ends, but strain on Big Bend families and food banks continues. Families who rely on SNAP benefits will not feel the relief right away. Local food banks say the need is already rising.

Shutdown ends, but strain on Big Bend families and food banks continue

3) FSU football player returning home after being shot in August. Ethan Pritchard was shot in the head in a Havana neighborhood as he was driving a family member home. Crews immediately took Ethan to the hospital following the shooting, where he remained for more than a month. He's been in Jacksonville in rehab and is now back in Tallahassee.

4) Florida faces ACA cliff as congress delays vote on key tax credits. Florida is bracing for a potential healthcare shock as Congress remains deadlocked on renewing Affordable Care Act tax credits that keep coverage affordable for millions. With no guarantee of a vote, those subsidies are set to expire in January — threatening steep premium hikes across the nation’s largest ACA market.

Florida faces ACA cliff as congress delays vote on key tax credits

5) Smalls Sliders burger chain opens restaurant in Tallahassee Thursday. The new restaurant is on West Pensacola Street with plans to expand.

SMALLS OPENS IN TALLAHASSEE

6) Weekend Forecast: There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend and a great time to get outdoors. We'll have cool mornings and warm afternoons, with temperatures creeping up into the 80s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Dr, Sunny, And Warm (11-14-2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.