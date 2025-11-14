First To Know Weather - Dry, Sunny, And Warm

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Business as usual today and even through the weekend. That means sunshine, light winds, and warm afternoons!

Temperatures remain on the upswing after the earlier Arctic blast. The lows will take a few more days to return to average, but the highs are already there. In fact, we will be well above average in the afternoons this weekend and into next week. Average highs for this time of year are around 73°, and today we will be around 78°. Lows are typically around 48°, which we likely will not reach until Sunday morning.

The chance of rain is still very low, continuing our drought. Extreme drought is spreading farther south, getting closer to the coastline. The last couple of months have been among the top 10 driest on record, and November is shaping up to be one of them as well.

