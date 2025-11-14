Smalls Sliders burger chain opens restaurant in Tallahassee Thursday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new flavor, a new vibe, and a big welcome to Tallahassee for Smalls Sliders.

After months of planning and construction, the new spot is now open on West Pensacola Street.

This is the third location for owner William Cone and the first outside of Ocala. He says he chose Tallahassee for its energy, the student crowd, and its late night vibe.

"Thursday through Saturday we're open until 3 a.m. So we're going to help facilitate with the students, the late night, you know, the happenings in Tallahassee. We just want to bring new flavor, the funky vibe, and all that. This is a great street to be off of, right close to the university, and we have plans to spread across Tallahassee as well. This will not be the only Tallahassee location," Cone said.

Smalls kicked off its grand opening by donating to the Boys and Girls Club, as part of their "Small Town Hero" Initiative support local nonprofits.

The first 100 customers scored free swag. And for anyone missing out, the sliders are also available through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.