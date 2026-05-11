Midday Update: May 10th tornadoes damage recovery update, American tests positive for hantavirus, and more

Monday, May 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Two years after tornadoes, Railroad Square and FSU circus complete recovery. When the tornadoes moved through the area, they caused significant damage to parts of the Railroad Square Art District, forcing businesses to close, artists to relocate their work, and disrupting one of the city's main creative hubs.

Two years after tornadoes struck Tallahassee, Railroad Square and FSU circus complete recovery

2) Tallahassee Police Department investigates a homicide at Pockets Pool and Pub on Sharer Road. The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot multiple times and killed in the parking lot of Pockets early Saturday morning. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting who did not speak with an officer on scene to call 850-891-4200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

3) 'Unacceptable': Trump dismisses Iran's response to US-proposed peace deal. Iran has rejected a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, drawing a sharp rebuke from President Donald Trump and growing frustration from Republican allies on Capitol Hill.

'Unacceptable': Trump rejects Iran's response to US-proposed peace deal

4) American tests positive for hantavirus, flown to Nebraska after leaving cruise ship. Passengers from the ship began flying home aboard military and government planes Sunday after the MV Hondius anchored in the Canary Islands. Personnel in full-body protective gear and breathing masks escorted the travelers from ship to shore in Tenerife, an effort that was continuing Monday.

2 passengers test positive for hantavirus after cruise ship evacuation

5) Monday Forecast: We'll climb into the low to mid 80s. Showers and some thunder will start to pop up across the area during afternoon. Severe weather risks are extremely low. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Going Down

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