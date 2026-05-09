The Tallahassee Police Department investigates a homicide at Pockets Pool and Pub on Sharer Road

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot multiple times and killed in the parking lot of Pockets early Saturday morning, a bar located in the 2800 block of Sharer Road.

TPD says they responded to the scene at approximately 2:01 a.m. and found one adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died from his injuries.

The investigation remains open and active. Police say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting who did not speak with an officer on scene to call 850-891-4200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

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