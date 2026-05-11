First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Are Dropping

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is warm, muggy, and partly cloudy out there this morning. Temperatures start us off in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Patchy fog will dot the area, but should clear around 9 A.M.

By midday, temperatures will climb to the mid to low 80s. Skies become cloudier during the afternoon as showers and some thunder will start to pop up across the area. Severe weather risks are extremely low.. It is possible these showers and thundershowers can last through the evening and overnight.

A new cold front will bring these scattered showers. It is likely that the front will once again become stationary, and keep the chances for showers until at least Wednesday. For the second half of the week high pressure will roll in, drying us up once more. This will also lower the humidity, making spending time outdoors feel more comfortable.

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