Midday Update: Marva Johnson officially begins as FAMU's president, Florida's healthcare battle, and more

Friday, August 01st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Marva Johnson officially begins as FAMU's president Friday. Students, alumni groups, and Florida A&M University’s Interim President Timothy Beard shared expectations for Johnson. FAMU Communications tells ABC 27 that Johnson will be on campus Monday.

2) Calhoun Liberty Hospital opens new $47+ million facility following Hurricane Michael damage in 2018. The new building contains new equipment, resources, and lots more space.

3) Florida is at the center of health care battle as midterms near. With the 2026 midterm elections on the horizon, the future of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies is shaping up to be a major flashpoint in national and state-level races.

4) Trump signs order imposing new tariffs on a number of trading partners that go into effect in 7 days. After initially threatening the African nation of Lesotho with a 50% tariff, the country's goods will now be taxed at 15%. Taiwan will have tariffs set at 20%, Pakistan at 19% and Israel, Iceland, Norway, Fiji, Ghana, Guyana and Ecuador among the countries with imported goods taxed at 15%. Switzerland would be tariffed at 39%.

5) Weekend Weather: NWS Tallahassee has issued yet another heat advisory for Friday as heat indices could get up to 112. The advisory will be in place until 7:00 p.m. Rain will start to move in Saturday with widespread showers through Monday. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

