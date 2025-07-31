Calhoun Liberty Hospital opens new $47+ million facility following Hurricane Michael damage

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Calhoun Liberty Hospital gave the public a first look at their brand new facility Wednesday.



The new facility has a price of over $47 million funded by state and federal money.

The new building contains new equipment, resources, and lots more space.

From immense destruction following Hurricane Michael in 2018 to opening doors Wednesday on a brand-new facility for Calhoun Liberty Hospital.

$47 million completely refurbished this hospital. Wednesday, the public got a first look at the new features on offer. Administrators said it’s a major step forward for rural healthcare.

A cut of a ribbon to mark a new era for rural healthcare in Calhoun and Liberty Counties.

Healthcare leaders, state reps, and partners unveiled a new building Wednesday.

This 50,000 square foot facility you see here has a price tag of over $47 million dollars but has investment of love, commitment, and care worth much more.

In October of 2018, Hurricane Michael destroyed 60% of the former hospital's building, reducing its size and scope. This building replaces that one.

"I'm excited for the staff to have a nice new facility to work in," said Mark Plummer, Chairman of the Board for Calhoun Liberty Hospital. "We have a really dedicated staff. They've been troopers through this whole event, so I'm excited for that respect. Also for the community. It's something the community is going to be proud of."

COVID, rising costs, and other issues delayed construction. Now, the new building means new equipment, new services, and lots more space.

"The other hospital is very small, so having more room to move around," said Devon Donofrio, Director of Radiology. "For us, that's a big, big deal. Like, it's easier for us to have patient access."

Donofrio said the new machines will cut down the workload and make the experience more efficient for patients. That efficiency is being felt in all departments.

Tim Morris, Lab Manager, said two of these machines could analyze 1000 samples of blood or urine in 1 hour.

Plummer said he hopes the building will be a source of pride and a driver of success in the community.

"If you're looking to come to this area and you see that we do provide modern and very efficient healthcare, it's going to help determine whether or not you want to come to our area and be part of this community," said Plummer.

Following Wednesday’s tour, it will undergo final inspections. Right now, the hospital is tentatively set to begin patient care on August 17.

