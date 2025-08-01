Heat sticks around Friday; weekend storms cool temperatures

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs remain in the upper 90s through Friday, but as rain chances increase into the weekend, temperatures go back to average.

Have an umbrella handy this weekend! A front is set to approach late Friday and into Saturday eventually stalling over our area and providing widespread rain through the weekend.

This mix of rain and clouds will cool our temperatures off back to average of the low 90s and even the upper 80s Sunday and Monday.

Isolated and localized flooding is possible and is the only hazard associated with the incoming showers.

The rain activity will persist into the beginning of the work week with temperatures staying in the low 90s.

Stay cool today and dry this weekend!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.