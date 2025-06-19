Midday Update: Marva Johnson approved as FAMU's 13th President, Elder Care Services in jeopardy, and more

Thursday, June 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Board of Governors approves Marva Johnson as FAMU's 13th President. The board unanimously voted in favor of Johnson. Her first day will be August 1st.

2) Elder Care Services waiting for AmeriCorps funds to be released, unsure if programs will continue from July 1. Loss of funding would impact their Foster Grandparents and Senior Companion programs.

3) Florida House vs. governor: Who’s really in charge after extended session? Florida lawmakers finally adjourned this week after concluding one of the longest legislative sessions in state history. This extraordinary 105-day stretch ended 45 days past schedule, mainly due to Republican infighting over key policy issues.

4) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will rise into the 90s with possible scattered showers passing through. Skies will clear overnight as temperatures fall through the 80s and 70s. First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch has the details below.

