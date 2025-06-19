Scattered storms return Thursday afternoon after a sunny morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mostly sunny skies this morning have come along with lows in the low to mid 70s just after sunrise. Lots of sunshine continues with high humidity levels as temperatures rise through the 70s and 80s over the course of the morning hours.

Temperatures reach the 90s for highs this afternoon as skies turn partly cloudy and spotty storms make their way into the area during the early afternoon. More scattered storm coverage comes into play by the middle to latter part of the afternoon and evening, so keep the rain gear nearby in case you need it later on!

Skies begin to clear overnight as temperatures fall through the 80s and 70s, bottoming out in the mid 70s early Friday morning.

Scattered storms return each afternoon this weekend as highs reach the 90s and lows fall into the 70s. More spotty storm coverage comes into play next week, which will be dominated by high pressure and highs in the upper 90s, making it even hotter as humidity stays in place.

