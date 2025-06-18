Florida House vs. governor: Who’s really in charge after extended session?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers finally adjourned this week after concluding one of the longest legislative sessions in state history. This extraordinary 105-day stretch ended 45 days past schedule, mainly due to Republican infighting over key policy issues.

As lawmakers packed up and prepared to return to their districts Monday night, House Speaker Danny Perez addressed the long and contentious journey.

“I won't say that I'm not happy to see this session finally come to an end, but I'll share with you a secret—I also can't wait to see what happens next. Let's get to work,” Perez said.

What happens next, however, remains an open question. The internal GOP clashes over immigration, gun rights, tax cuts, and the Hope Florida initiative, which prolonged the session, may continue into 2026. Some lawmakers say that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“We’ll see,” said Rep. Danny Nix (R-Port Charlotte). “I think it is good to have a conversation and make sure that we're looking at everything from all sides.”

But not everyone is as optimistic. Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman (D) expressed concern, while noting one positive outcome: increased legislative independence from the governor.

“I’m worried about it. I hope not,” Berman said. “One thing that we saw is that the governor wasn’t able to get his priorities passed as well. The legislature recognized we're a coequal branch and stood up.”

House Democrats criticized the extended session as wasteful and counterproductive. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D) emphasized the need to move past political gridlock.

“We know where everybody stands. The House is willing to fight against the governor. The governor is willing to fight against the House. The Senate and the House are willing to go their separate ways when they have to,” Driskell said. “We all understand each other now, so let's get together. Let's be grown-ups. Let's pass some transformative policy for Floridians.”

Despite the delays, legislative leaders hailed the session as a success, citing major policy wins, including permanent sales tax holidays, spending cuts, and stricter immigration laws.

“I don't view this on day 105 as a failure,” said Senate President Ben Albritton (R). “I view it as that we dug in deep, and we had lots of conversation about government efficiency, and that's what the speaker and I were hoping for.”

Political observers saw this moment coming. With Gov. Ron DeSantis nearing the end of his term and entering lame-duck status, his sway over the legislature has waned.

“The Legislature is looking ahead and looking beyond the Governor as well, to not only the final two years, but what do the two years after that look like without the governor?” said Prof. Josh Scacco, a political communications expert at the University of South Florida.

Speaker Perez made clear this week that the House has no plans to return to being deferential to the executive branch.

“Our goal was to be a coequal branch of government, to have an opinion, an opinion that matters, an opinion that's valued. I do believe, now more than ever, that the House’s opinion matters,” Perez said.

As the dust settles, all eyes turn to Governor DeSantis, who still holds one powerful tool: the line-item veto. He has until July 1st to review the state budget and potentially cut millions in proposed spending before it becomes law.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.