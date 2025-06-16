Midday Update: Manhunt ends for Minnesota shooting suspect, Tallahassee joins 'No Kings' protest, and more

Monday, June 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) The man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses was arrested Sunday night. Vance Boelter is accused of fatally shooting state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband early Saturday, and of wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in what authorities say were politically motivated attacks.

2) Joseph Project Award honors former inmates on Father's Day. Ten formerly incarcerated men were honored at Life Church International Center. They're now mentoring others, holding jobs, and rebuilding lives.

3) Tallahassee joins nationwide 'No Kings' protest. Thousands showed up in force on Saturday at the Florida Capitol, chanting, cheering, and waving signs in protest of deportations and the current administration.

4) Monday Forecast: Heavy, scattered showers are expected throughout the day with the highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will end by mid-week. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

