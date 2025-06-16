Soggy days end but heat turns up a notch by midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Heavy, scattered showers come to an end by midweek, but we have one more soggy afternoon ahead on Monday.

Rain chances remain scattered Monday, with some storms still producing heavy downpours.

Over the past few days, storms have dropped 1–2 inches of rain in a short time, leading to ponding on roadways and significant runoff across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Monday’s storms will bring similar impacts.

By Tuesday, rain chances become more isolated.

Fewer of us will see storms, but they’re still possible through the rest of the week.

While the rain coverage drops off, the heat ramps up.

Highs climb from the upper 80s and low 90s early in the week to the mid 90s by the weekend.

