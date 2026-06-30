Midday Update: Major SCOTUS decisions, Florida budget signed, Leon County property values rise, and more

Tuesday, June 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Tuesday Forecast: Part of our area is under a heat advisory until 6:00 p.m. The heat index today will be around 105° to 110° for people within the advisory zone. While not everyone is in the heat advisory, it will still be hot. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another Heat Advisory Today

2) Supreme Court hands down final rulings this term. The court weighed in on birthright citizenship, transgender youth in sports, and campaign finance laws.

Supreme Court rules states and schools can restrict transgender athletes from women's sports

3) DeSantis signs Florida's state budget, touts restraint after $1.6B in vetoes. The governor put the final stamp on a spending plan that takes effect July 1 and is likely to stand as one of his final major acts as the state's chief executive.

DeSantis signs Florida budget in Tampa, touts restraint after $1.6B in vetoes

4) Leon County property values rise just over 3% in 2026. Leon County's preliminary 2026 tax roll shows property value growth has slowed significantly since the pandemic, signaling a return to a more typical housing market.

Leon County housing market returning to normal pace as property values rise 3%

5) Decatur County's $200 million battery energy storage project brings jobs, grid support. Fully funded by NextEra, the system will work like a giant battery, storing energy generated by solar panels for use.

Decatur County's $200 million battery energy storage project brings jobs, grid support

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