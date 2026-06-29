Decatur County is getting a $200 million battery energy storage system that is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the area.

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Decatur County's $200 million battery energy storage project brings jobs, grid support

The project is being developed by Decatur County Energy Storage LLC, also known as NextEra Energy, near Harrell Mill Road and Attapulgus Climax Road.

Decatur County Commissioner Chairman Pete Stephens said construction alone is expected to create anywhere from 100 to 150 jobs.

Bainbridge neighbor Kiara Reyes works outside of Decatur County and said more jobs are needed locally.

"I'm somebody who doesn't work here. I work an hour away, because there's not, we don't have many options around here, so I think it would actually help a lot of people in this community," Reyes said.

For neighbors asking how the $200 million project is being funded, Stephens addressed the price tag directly.

"No taxpayer money goes into this at all," Stephens said.

NextEra Energy is fully funding the project.

The system will work like a giant battery, storing energy created by solar panels so it can be used when needed, including in the event of a power outage.

Reyes said the project could make a real difference for residents who have already experienced outages.

"We did just have a power outage not that long ago because of all the storms, and we were out of power for almost a whole day, so I think it'll definitely, it'll help a lot," Reyes said.

Stephens said the battery system will not stop every outage, but it can help the electric system better manage energy when demand is high or power is limited.

The project is expected to be fully operational by the end of next year, and construction could begin as soon as the end of this year.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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