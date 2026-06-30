First To Know Weather - Storms This Afternoon & Still Hot

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The heat is on this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. The mugginess is in store for us still, and will continue into the afternoon.

Temperatures by midday will be very warm again like yesterday in the low 90s. We will climb into the mid 90s by the late afternoon with the heat index around 105 for many of us. There is a Heat Advisory from 12 pm to 6pm. Scattered storms will pop up after 12pm and last through the evening. These will be isolated but could cool of a given area.

The cold front driving these showers and storms has drier air behind it. While the heat index can still be in the low 100s these next few days, it may be low enough that a new heat advisory could be avoided. Still it will be very hot so stay hydrated, and stay cool.

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