Midday Update: Lori Paige's death reaction, GA/FL residents' tax deadline extension, and more

Tuesday, April 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Community continues to process death of Lori Paige, memorial to be held next week. Community members want to be proactive in their remembrance of Lori whose remains were found a week and a half ago after disappearing nearly two years ago. One Northwest Tallahassee Pastor said he wants to start an initiative to honor Lori and safeguard the community's children.

2) Valdosta’s $3M Jobs Plus grant helps public housing residents with jobs, professional tips. The Jobs Plus Initiative aims to help at least 400 public housing residents in Hudson Dockett and Ora Lee West. Since receiving the grant July 2024, 40 residents have already secured jobs through the program.

3) Residents in these 12 states are eligible for tax filing deadline extension.The deadline extensions apply to all residents including those in Georgia and Florida following 2024 disaster declarations and a request must be made today, April 15th. That extension will push the filing deadline to Oct. 15, 2025 — but the IRS says payments on any taxes due must still be received by May 1, 2025.

4) EASTER EVENTS: Easter is April 20th. Click the link for some of the events happening around the Big Bend & South Georgia this week into the weekend.

5) Tuesday's Forecast:A cold front enters our neighborhoods from the northwest and slides southeast by the afternoon. We'll warm into the mid-80s. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

