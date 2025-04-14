EASTER EVENTS: Easter is April 20th. Here are some of the events happening around the Big Bend & South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Easter is this Sunday, April 20th. Several family fun events are happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia this week/weekend. Check out some of the events below:
Big Bend:
- Bradfordville First Baptist Church Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt:April 18th beginning at 6:00 p.m. for kids of all ages from babies to 5th grade. There will be games, a cake walk,treats, EXand more.
- Immanuel Baptist Church Crane Egg Drop: April 19th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. for ages 5-10. Lunch will be served.
- North Florida Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt:April 19th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. for ages 0-11 and those with special needs. There are time slots for different age groups. There will be snacks and activities. This event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to pre-register.
- Experience Church Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt:April 19th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Tom Brown Park for kids of all ages. There will be food, a bounce house, and more.
- Skate World Center Inc. Easter Egg Scamble:April 19th from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Come skate, play, and snap photos with the Easter Bunny before and after the scramble at Noon. Admission is $13 and skate rentals are available for purchase.
- Shuggy's Cookies Kids Easter Cookie Decorating Class:April 19th from 10:30-11:45 a.m. for ages 5-12 at the Magnolia Room. The little ones will decorate Easter-themed cookies, featuring a cheery chic and bunny ice cream stack, and a personalized cookie with their name. Parents must be present but will not need to purchase their own ticket. It's $30/child.
- Town of Grand Ridge, Fl Spring Festival Egg Hunt:April 19th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at John Thomas Porter Park for all ages. This is a free event. There will be food, activities, and more.
South Georgia
- Longwings Academy Easter Egg Hunt in Bainbridge:April 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for all ages. There will be games, food, and more. It's free. Food will be available for purchase.
- Thomasville Road Baptist Church Easter EGGStravaganza:April 19th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. for kids of all ages. There will be inflatables, crafts, candy, and even a petting zoo.
- Camp Rock of Georgia Foster Agency Easter Family Fun Day:April 19th from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. for all ages. Kids will be able to meet the Easter Bunny, play mini-golf, roller skate, enjoy a horse show and so much more. Admission is $10/adults, $5/kids, those 5 and under get in free.
Beulah Thomas Baptist Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Bainbridge:April 19th beginning at 1:00 p.m. for all ages. There will be prizes, candy, food, activities, and more.
