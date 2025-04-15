Changes felt by seeing more cloud cover and feeling the breeze

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front enters our neighborhoods from the northwest and slides southeast Tuesday afternoon.

Sometimes cold fronts can aid in storm activity, but not Tuesday!

There is going to be very little moisture to work with, so the cold front will likely only squeeze a shower or two out near the coastline in southeast Big Bend neighborhoods.

That is the only moisture we will see through most of the week and into the weekend!

You may notice a few clouds building in the horizon with a breeze Tuesday.

These may be your only indicators that a cold front is passing.

High pressure builds in for the rest of the week.

A cooler, drier Wednesday is in store with highs in the upper 70s, but we are in the 80s and climbing through the weekend.

