Midday Update: Longest Government Shutdown over, LCS/LCTA reach impasse over teacher salary increases, & more

November 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) President Trump signs spending bill approved by Congress, ending longest government shutdown in history. The bill passed the Senate on Monday with a final vote of 60-40, after eight moderate Democrats sought a bipartisan compromise with Republicans. It passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 222-209.

2) LCS and LCTA reach impasse over teacher salary increases Wednesday night. Both sides say they feel optimistic about the outcome as they prepare to receive guidance on how to move forward. They also reached an agreement on the distribution of state funds for teacher salaries and a potential millage rate increase for teacher salaries.

3) FAMU Food Pantry feeding students and the community amid rising prices. FAMU’s Food Pantry opens every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the entire community. A recent 25,000-pound donation from Second Harvest helped the pantry double its outreach.

4) Florida lawmaker moves to stop state from selling driver data. Representative Peggy Gossett-Seidman (R–Highland Beach) has filed HB 357, the Motor Vehicle Operator Privacy Act, which would ban the sale of driver-license information — a practice that’s generated nearly $490 million over the past decade, often without drivers’ knowledge or consent.

5) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s, with lows hanging out in the 40s. We'll be getting above average as we head into the weekend, with a few spots reaching the low 80s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

