First To Know forecast: Mildness wilts away the chill (11/12/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The high-pressure area that helped bring freezing temperatures to the region this week will be capable of boosting those readings back to above-average levels as the week comes to a close.

While it lingers nearby tonight, ample cooling will occur after sunset. However, today's earlier southwest wind pattern has bumped up the moisture levels, and that will keep us from getting to such a cold range tonight. Still, some leftover chill will be felt with readings falling into the 50s and 40s late tonight, reaching morning lows in the upper 30s well inland to low to mid 40s closer to the coastal counties.

There's enough moisture for a few patches of clouds, but it will be mainly sunny Thursday with forecast highs in the middle 70s, with winds coming from the west and northwest.

Along with a zone of modest upper-level high pressure over the end-of-week time frame, there will be additional support for daytime highs Friday and beyond to come close to 80° as morning lows climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s. This means a strong cold front is not foreseen to come toward us through the extended forecast period. It also means rain opportunities will be minimal. A isolated shower can form early next week in the afternoons, but nothing widespread or organized is expected to occur.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

