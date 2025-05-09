Midday Update: Locals react to New Pope Leo XIV, LCSO: two students arrested, Weekend Rain, and more

Friday, May 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Historic election of first U.S.-based Pope brings unity and hope to college community.As white smoke rose over the Vatican on Thursday, a wave of emotion swept through Tallahassee. Catholics gathered at Saint Thomas More Church to witness history: the election of the first Pope from the U.S.

2) Pope Leo XIV holds historic first mass, calls for humility among cardinals. Pope Leo XIV presided over his inaugural mass for the Cardinals who elected him on Friday, delivering a homily that emphasized humility and the importance of serving with grace. This theme resonates with the teachings of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

3) LCSO: Two students arrested, charged for reportedly attacking a School Official and Resource Officer Wednesday. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says two students were arrested on Wednesday, May 7th, following altercations with a School Official and a School Resource Officer at two different schools. One was an 8th-grade student, while the other was an 11th-grade student.

4)New funding allows AmeriCorps members to be reemployed at the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida. Representative Jason Shoaf of District 7 has acquired new funding through the Department of Commerce.

5) Friday Forecast:Rain activity will increase into the afternoon, leading to heavy rain and the possibility of a few strong storms. Areas most likely to be affected include south-central Georgia, the western Big Bend, and nearby tri-state neighborhoods. Storms will be on and off for the next several days. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

