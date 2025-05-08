LCSO: Two students arrested, charged for reportedly attacking a School Official and Resource Officer Wednesday

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says two students were arrested on Wednesday, May 7th, following altercations with a School Official and a School Resource Officer at two different schools. One was an 8th-grade student, while the other was an 11th-grade student.

LCSO says the 11th grader at Rickards High School was involved in a disturbance on campus, stemming from a verbal altercation in the courtyard.

The reportsays a security guard alerted school staff to detain the student, prompting an administrator to intervene. When the administrator instructed the student to report to the front office, she refused multiple times. As the administrator attempted to escort her, the student pulled away and began hitting the school official in the face with closed fists.

A Leon County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and witnessed the battery, intervened immediately, and gained control of the student.

The student has been charged with Battery on a School Official and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

LCSO also arrested an 8th grader at Woodville School. The report states, a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy was informed of a fight between two students, and while being separated, the student broke free from a staff member’s hold and attempted to re-engage in the altercation, escalating the situation and requiring immediate intervention by the school resource deputy.

The student became physically aggressive toward the school resource deputy, attempting to hit him repeatedly.

The student has been charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Public Affray and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Both students will also be disciplined in accordance with the Leon County Schools Student Code of Conduct.

