Heavy rain over weekend leads to flooding concerns for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low-pressure system in the Gulf will move closer to the Big Bend coast. Combined with a stalled front over our region, this setup will increase the risk for widespread rain, a few strong storms, and potential flooding through the weekend.

FRIDAY

You might notice a few spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder early Friday morning. However, the main wave of activity is expected to ramp up in the afternoon.

By around 2 to 3 PM, the cold front will settle over our tri-state area, leading to heavy rain and the possibility of a few strong storms. Areas most likely to be affected include south-central Georgia, the western Big Bend, and nearby tri-state neighborhoods.

We’re seeing very high moisture levels in the atmosphere—Thursday’s storms dropped 2 to 3 inches of rain in just 1 to 2 hours. That trend will likely continue Friday afternoon and evening, with intense rain rates possible in a short amount of time.

Storm activity will decrease overnight into Saturday morning, but moisture in the atmosphere will continue to build.

SATURDAY

Light to moderate showers are expected Saturday morning, but by early afternoon, heavier rain and scattered storms will develop. Some of these storms could produce hail and gusty winds.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two storms could become strong around midday Saturday.

The biggest concern this weekend will be the heavy rainfall. Rain totals will be highest on Saturday, but the heaviest downpours will continue into Sunday.

SUNDAY

By the end of the weekend, many areas could see 3 to 6 inches—or more—of total rainfall. In localized spots, storm activity could produce rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, which is enough to trigger flash flooding.

Sunday afternoon and evening are forecast to be the period of largest rain totals and most scattered rain chances.

IMPACTS:

Flash flooding can happen quickly and without much warning. If you encounter a flooded area, do not attempt to walk or drive through it—it’s possible that the road or sidewalk underneath has been washed away.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, please take cover until the storm passes.

We’ll keep you updated on-air and online throughout the weekend as we track this storm system and the risk of flooding.

