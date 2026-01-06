Midday Update: Locals protest U.S. military actions in Venezuela, DeSantis touts immigration arrests, & more

Tuesday, January 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Neighbors protest U.S. military actions in Venezuela at Cascades Park. Demonstrators called for respect for Venezuelans’ right to self-determination. The gathering followed other public responses to U.S. military action over the weekend, including here in Tallahassee and beyond.

2) Congress split over Trump administration's operation to capture Nicolás Maduro. Democrats have largely called out the Trump administration. While they do not necessarily support ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, they also do not view it as legal for the Trump administration to remove him to the U.S. — especially given the fact that the administration did not give Congress a heads up. Some Republicans have defended the decision to capture Maduro, pointing to the effects it could have on the country.

3) Valdosta housing crisis surges into new year as evictions and rent pressures mount. Nearly 1,000 housing help requests came in over the holiday weeks, about half tied to post-Christmas evictions. Average two-bedroom rent is about $1,145, while average local income sits near $45,000 before taxes.

4) Thomas County Central celebrates football team's seventh state title Monday. The Yellow Jackets went 15–0 and won the GHSA Class 5A championship, the school’s seventh state title for football. Highlights from Monday's celebration included proclamations from county leaders, cheerleaders, band performances, an 18-minute recap video, and the unveiling of the championship sign, all culminating in a downtown parade.

5) DeSantis touts Florida immigration arrests as Democrats warn of unchecked power. Florida’s aggressive immigration enforcement strategy is back in the spotlight. That’s as Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans tout what they call historic results— and Democrats warn the effort relies on unchecked executive power, costly detention facilities, and limited oversight.

6) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s. The moisture from the gulf should help trap the heat, but if we get more clouds by the afternoon, temperatures will differ from one another. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

