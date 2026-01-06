First To Know Weather - Moisture & Heat Roll In

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — With each passing day we will feel more like late fall.

The direct line to the Gulf will continue the trend of foggy mornings, and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy days. There is dense fog scattered across the Big Bend and south Georgia this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The fog should clear by 10 AM leading to a partly cloudy afternoon.

The clouds will determine who gets to warm above average, and who stays at average or below. Yesterday, with the thick layer of clouds, Tallahassee airport was only able to report 63° (which is close to average). Today we expect more sun than yesterday so we have the potential to reach the low to mid 70s. The moisture from the gulf should help trap the heat, but if we get more clouds by the afternoon, temperatures will differ from one another.

We will have the potential to be above average until another front sweeps through this weekend. While it is still a good time away, we can see that scattered showers from Saturday evening through Sunday morning are possible. As of now there is no risk for thunderstorms, but things can change. Stick with us for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.