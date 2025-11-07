Midday Update: Leon High student arrested for hitting teacher, Florida’s property tax showdown, and more

November 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Another Leon High student arrested for striking school staff member Thursday. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the teen was trying to start a fight with another student when the teacher told him to leave the classroom. They say the teen then tried to reenter the classroom and started yelling at other students. After the teacher told him to leave again, deputies say the student shoved the teacher to the ground.

2) Second Harvest holds another emergency food distribution amid SNAP uncertainty. Across the Big Bend, more than 96,000 people are now struggling to put food on the table.

3) Neighbors and local businesses gather for the 83rd annual North Florida Fair. Neighbors donated 8,000 lbs of food as part of a food drive that offered free entry into the fair. The fair also partnered with the blood bus to encourage community donations.

4) 'There can only be one': Collins echoes DeSantis in clash with Florida House over tax reform. Florida’s property tax showdown is escalating, as Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins throws his full support behind Governor Ron DeSantis’ call for a single, all-encompassing amendment in 2026. The duo rejecting the Florida House’s multi-proposal plan as confusing and weak.

5) Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers are expected throughout the weekend. We'll warm up into the low 80s. Following this system, a major cool-down is coming. We could see our first freeze of the season by Tuesday morning. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

