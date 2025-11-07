Another Leon High student arrested for striking school staff member Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Another Leon High School student faces a battery charge after deputies say the student shoved a teacher to the ground Thursday.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the teen was trying to start a fight with another student when the teacher told him to leave the classroom. They say the teen then tried to reenter the classroom and started yelling at other students.

After the teacher told him to leave again, deputies say the student shoved the teacher to the ground.

Deputies arrested the student and charged the student with Battery on a School Official. They also transported the teen to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

This follows a similar case at Leon High back on Monday. Deputies say a 15-year-old student tried to fight another student and hit a staff member who was attempting to break up the fight.

That student was also charged with battery and sent to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.