First To Know Weather - Foggy Start, Showers Tomorrow (11-7-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Patchy fog again this morning, but not as widespread or as dense as yesterday.

It is another very cool start today, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Conditions will warm up through the morning tomorrow and Sunday, with highs remaining in the low 80s even today. A major cool down is expected next week — we could see our first freeze of the season by Tuesday morning.

We are keeping an eye on the sky this weekend, as waves of showers and a few storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. While these will likely not enough to cancel outdoor plans, it is a good idea to have a Plan B ready. There is a slight chance of an isolated severe storm, but the overall risk remains very low. Still, a strong storm cannot be completely ruled out.

