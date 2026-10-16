Midday Update: Leon County to weigh fire service options, Oregon school shooting latest, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, October 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Renegotiate or build its own: Leon County to weigh fire service options that could reshape taxpayer fees. Leon County commissioners will weigh two paths at the Oct. 20 workshop: renegotiating a city contract or building a county-run fire department. Either way, taxpayer fees could rise.

Renegotiate or build its own: Leon County to weigh fire service options that could reshape taxpayer fees

2) Three children, one teacher killed in shooting at Oregon elementary school, police say. The shooter was partially identified as a 16-year-old resident of Bend. They carried a long gun during the shooting. They were believed to force entry to the school by shooting through locked doors.

Officials provide update on deadly shooting at Oregon elementary school

3) Wakulla County Schools is asking voters to approve a property tax increase for teachers and free meals. Wakulla County voters will decide Nov. 3 on whether to approve a 1-mill ad valorem tax increase for four years to fund teacher salaries, support staff pay, and free student meals.

Wakulla County Schools is asking voters to approve a property tax increase for teachers and free meals

4) Leon County youth mentoring and gun violence prevention council faces major changes under new state law. The Council on the Status of Men and Boys is preparing to change its name, adjust staffing, and operate without a new executive director as Senate Bill 1134 takes effect Jan. 1.

Leon County youth mentoring and gun violence prevention council faces major changes under new state law

5) Weekend Forecast: We'll cool off this weekend, as we'll only be getting into the low 70s for highs. There will be plenty of sunshine, but it will be windy as gusts can reach up to 30 mph, maybe even 40 mph along the coast. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Weekend cold front brings fall back

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