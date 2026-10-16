First To Know Weather - A Fall Front Comes This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the low to mid 60s again this morning. This afternoon will be in the upper to mid 80s, and possibly some low 90s. After this cold front rolls through tomorrow we will drop in temperature. Highs will go from close to 90 into the low 70s by tomorrow afternoon. The mornings will be even cooler. There will be more 50s and even some 40s. Jackets will be needed Sunday and Monday morning.

Skies are going to get cloudier as the afternoon continues. This will be the most cloud coverage we have seen all week, and it will last through this frontal passage tomorrow. We could have a spotty shower or two late tonight into tomorrow morning. The clouds will clear up through the afternoon, but winds will be strong through the weekend. Gusts can reach up to 30 mph, maybe even 40 mph along the coast. Sustained winds will be from 15 - 20 mph.

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