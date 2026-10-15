SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Leon County organization created to prevent youth gun violence is preparing for major changes, including a new name, staffing adjustments, and plans to operate without a new executive director.

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Leon County youth mentoring and gun violence prevention council faces major changes under new state law

The Council on the Status of Men and Boys is restructuring ahead of Senate Bill 1134, which restricts local governments from funding or promoting certain diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and takes effect January 1st. The law does not require the council to close.

Royle King II, who founded Omega Lamplighters and spent more than four years leading the council, stepped down October 1st as the organization prepares to restructure. King says his priority is reaching young people who still need help.

"And so while I won't be there to direct them fully through the naming part, I think that's really small as opposed to what I am able to support, which is those that we haven't been able to reach directly as a law enforcement agency. We have that capacity to do that now." King said.

King now leads Omega Lamplighters full-time and says he will continue partnering with the council and the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

For Barbara J. Walker, the work of the council is personal. Her 15-year-old son, Nigel, lost his father. She says Omega Lamplighters and the Council on the Status of Men and Boys have helped support him.

"This is the most influential part of his life, and at this stage, he's learning his identity, he's developing character, his confidence, and really just understanding what it means to become a young man." Barbara J. Walker said.

Walker worries about what the restructuring could mean for families like hers.

"It's really unfortunate, and a lot of the changes that are going on that have been negative for the impact in our community, and unfortunately a lot of our hands have been tied, and that is why what Mr. King is doing and being proactive in his measures to make sure that whatever changes comes to it that we are able to adapt," Walker said.

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