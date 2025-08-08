Midday Update: Leon County Schools highlight safety initiatives, Alligator Alcatraz construction halts, & more

Friday, August 08th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County Schools and law enforcement highlight safety initiatives in place ahead of new school year. Experts reminded the community of the importance of their role in speaking up if they see something suspicious. Neighbors are able to share those tips anonymously through the FortifyFl app.

2) Mother pleads not guilty in murder case of 5-year-old daughter, Stepfather waives appearance in court on Thursday. Chloe and Daniel Spencer both face first-degree murder charges for the death of Melissa "Missy" Mogle. Grand Jury indictment documents state that both Daniel and Chole smothered Missy and beat her by binding her hands.

3) Federal judge temporarily halts construction of Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' over environmental concerns. The facility can continue to operate and hold detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but workers will be barred from adding any new filling, paving or infrastructure for the next 14 days. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued the ruling during a hearing and said she will issue a written order later Thursday.

4) 'Fool around and find out': Ingoglia issues warning in Florida audit fight. Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer, Blaise Ingoglia, is putting cities and counties across the state on notice: comply with the DeSantis administration’s new audit initiative—or prepare for subpoenas, forensic investigations, and even criminal charges.

5) Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers will roll through the afternoon hours on Friday, will highs staying in the upper 80s. Heavy downpours are possible Saturday and Sunday in our region. First to Know Meteorologist Jillan Preite has the details below.

