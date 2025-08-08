Highs stay below average with cloud cover and showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With more afternoon showers expected Friday, highs will struggle to reach the 90s.

Friday will feature the same story we have had throughout the week: afternoon showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

We continue to see a wind out of the northeast, so a majority of the shower activity today will remain along the Big Bend and eastern neighborhoods.

Moving into the weekend, the weather pattern will remain the same.

Some tropical moisture will move into the area Saturday keeping rain chances high. Gusty winds and locally heavy downpours are expected with the weekend storms.

Make sure to have a back up to any outdoor plans this weekend!

A small relief from the rain is possible into the middle parts of next week, but spotty to scattered showers will remain in the picture.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.