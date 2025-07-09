Midday Update: Leon County Schools face funding cuts, Quincy commission discusses billing delays, and more

Wednesday, July 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.
1) Leon County Schools prepares to face cuts of over $12 million for upcoming school budget. The potential cuts follow decisions made by both the federal and state governments.
2) Quincy commission discuss billing delays while ordinance clash leads to walkout. Residents report missing utility bills, prompting frustration and a city commission discussion.
3) Florida poised to break execution record; Clergy demand moratorium. As Florida approaches a grim milestone in its use of the death penalty, more than 100 faith leaders are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pause all executions before the state breaks its record.
4) Gov. Abbott vows ongoing search amid rising death toll in Texas floods. Search and rescue operations in Texas continue as the death toll from last week's flooding exceeds 100, with over 160 people still missing, including Camp Mystic attendees.
5) Wednesday Forecast: Scattered storms will continue through our afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s, and things will stay humid. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.