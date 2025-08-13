Midday Update: Leon County fire service fee latest, Former FSU employee becomes Safe School Officer, & more

Wednesday, August 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County Commission votes against increasing fire service fees. The vote halts the City's plan to implement a 22% increase as per an interlocal agreement between the County and the City.

2) Florida State shooting motivates former employee to start new career as Safe School Officer. Kaliah Wooden worked as a groundskeeper at FSU when the April 17 attack took place. Wooden says it motivated him to pursue a career in school safety, starting this week at Ruediger Elementary.

3) ‘Chuck Norris of Florida politics’: Collins named lieutenant governor. Governor Ron DeSantis has picked his new number two. As expected, the state’s chief executive tapped fellow Republican, State Sen. Jay Collins (R-Tampa), during a press event at the Tampa Green Beret Association.

4) Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures will reach into the 90s, with feel-like temperatures creeping back up to the triple digits in the afternoon. There will be a chance of rain today in our southwest Georgia neighborhoods, with a few spotty showers expanding eastward. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

