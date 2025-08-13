Highs start to climb back to the 90s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will see 90s across the board today as less rain will be around to cool us off.

We have been getting lucky with the rain and clouds keeping our highs in the 80s through the weekend and beginning parts of this week, but as less rain is expected, temperatures will start to climb.

Feel like temperatures will begin to creep back up to the triple digits in the afternoon.

The rain today will mainly hug southwest Georgia neighborhoods with a few spotty showers expanding eastward.

These showers won't be long lasting, so won't be dropping a lot of rainfall keeping totals less than 0.5".

The end of the week will feature lower rain chances and higher temperatures as a ridge starts to build and move in. This will bring some drier air to the area.

Rain chances will continue to drop as we move into the beginning parts of the workweek, keeping temperatures in the id 90s.

