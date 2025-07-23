Midday Update: Leon County employees to receive 5% salary increase, Mandatory state audits, and more

Wednesday, July 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County employees to receive 5% salary increase following commission debate and vote. Commissioners O'Keefe, Minor, and Welch voted against this motion and in favor of a merit-based system with an average of a 3% increase. Ultimately, the 5% hike passed with 4 Commissioners voting in favor.

Leon County employees to receive 5% salary increase following Commission debate and vote

2) Camp Cherry Lake secures $5.6 million investment for modernization and expanded youth programs. It's part of Florida's 2025-26 budget that allocates over $22 million for House District 9 projects.

Camp Cherry Lake secures $5.6 million investment for modernization and expanded youth programs

3) Mandatory state audits head to Broward, Gainesville, critics cry political theater. Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that in-person audits of local governments are officially underway, starting with Broward County and Gainesville, as part of a new state push to uncover what officials call "wasteful spending."

Mandatory state audits head to Broward, Gainesville, critics cry political theater

4) Wednesday Forecast: Scattered showers are expected this afternoon as highs top out in the low 90s. Heavy showers are more likely for the Big Bend coastlines, but some heavy downpours cannot be ruled out of the tri-state area, too. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Rain is on the way to help cool us off but some downpours are possible

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.