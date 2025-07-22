Camp Cherry Lake secures $5.6 million investment for modernization and expanded youth programs

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — A major state investment is breathing new life into one of North Florida’s most cherished youth camps—and it’s happening right here in Madison County.



Florida's 2025-26 budget allocates over $22 million for House District 9 projects.

Camp Cherry Lake receives the largest share for modernization and expanding capacity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A multimillion-dollar investment is breathing new life into one of North Florida’s beloved youth camps.

“It gives a place for our kids to learn [and] to experience things,” neighbor Heather Johnson said.

I’m Lentheus Chaney, your neighborhood reporter in Madison County—breaking down what the state’s latest budget means for local families and future leaders.

In Florida’s newly approved 2025–26 budget, nearly $23 million has been secured for projects across House District 9—which includes parts of the Big Bend.

The single largest line item—$5.6 million—is headed right here to Camp Cherry Lake in Madison County. The money will fund the modernization and renovation of the 4-H youth camp, which has fallen into disrepair.

Camp Cherry Lake currently serves about 200 young people each summer. This funding will expand its capacity to serve up to 6,000 students per year—turning it into a year-round outdoor learning lab for science, education and future workforce training.

I caught up with state Rep. Allison Tant during her monthly office hours in Monticello. She secured the funding and says this is about investing in future generations.

“It teaches character development, it teaches independence and life skills and honoring the values of rural communities like this and so it is gonna impact like literally thousands of students,” Tant said.

The funding is personal for many in this community—including parents like Heather Johnson, who attended the camp as a kid and met who would become her now husband.

“With our county being so small this offers so many more opportunities. We really didn’t want this place to close so I’m really excited about what’s gonna happen next,” Johnson said.

Other funded projects in District 9 include:

$850,000 for Greenville water line replacement

$375,000 for Monticello courthouse restoration

$850,000 for Big Bend Homeless Coalition

All were approved in the final state budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Johnson says she hopes construction wraps up soon—so her teenage daughters can become counselors at Camp Cherry Lake, just like she was at their age.

In Madison, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

