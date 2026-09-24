Midday Update: Leon County budget approved, Amendment 3's impact on renters, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, September 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County approves new budget as rising property values push homeowners' tax bills higher. The County approved a $420.8 million budget for next fiscal year, a 4.8% increase.

Leon County approves new budget as rising property values push homeowners' tax bills higher this year

2) Amendment 3 could shift property-tax costs onto Florida renters, report warns. The report estimates that if local governments raise property-tax rates to replace revenue lost under the amendment, annual taxes would increase by an average of $406 per apartment and $1,081 per single-family rental home in 2028.

Amendment 3 could shift property-tax costs onto Florida renters, report warns

3) Quincy CRA funding set to reach 22 businesses as home and downtown improvements expand. The Community Redevelopment Agency is directing grants toward business equipment and facility upgrades, home improvement projects, and renovations at Andy Gay Park and Washington Street.

Quincy CRA funding set to reach 22 businesses as home and downtown improvements expand

4) ON THE ROAD: Exploring Dewey City, Thomasville's first Black neighborhood. More than a century ago, Black neighbors built a community of their own in Thomasville. Today, neighbors and historians are making sure that story isn't forgotten.

ON THE ROAD: Exploring Dewey City, Thomasville's first Black neighborhood, through stories and history

5) Thursday Forecast: Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper to low 80s, and there could be some lingering humidity by the end of the day. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Drier air settles in

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