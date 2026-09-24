First To Know Weather - Drier air settles in

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We can feel the difference as we step foot outside, the fall-like drier air is here. Temperatures to start will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper to low 80s. There could be some lingering humidity by the end of the day, but to start the day it is much nicer.

While Florida will start sunny today, south Georgia will have cloudier skies to start. Clouds will clear up some for Georgia, but roll in for Florida by midday. Gusts could reach as high as 20 miles per hour, but that will be the only impact this afternoon. Rain chances are very low after the front came through yesterday, and that will last through the weekend.

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