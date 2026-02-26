Midday Update: Leon County boosts support for Pre-K teachers, KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:2026 Banana Ball Tour, & more

Thursday, February 26th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County Schools' Ambassador Program boosts pre-K learning gains with extra teacher support. A Leon County Schools program is giving Pre-Kindergarten teachers extra support in the classroom — and educators say it's already making a difference for students.

2) Lawmakers push back after judge clears the way for changes to the Florida's AIDS Drug Assistance Program. Advocates, nurses, and lawmakers in Florida pushed back at the State Capitol after a judge cleared the way for changes to the state's AIDS Drug Assistance Program.

3) KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: 2026 Banana Ball Tour. Thousands of people, far and wide, are expected to descend on the Capital City over the next three days. Officials have released details on parking, tickets, road closures, ride shares, and more.

4) Retail stores stock up on Banana Ball gear; hosting meet and greet with players. The Savannah Bananas have sold out more than 15 MLB stadiums and 3 football stadiums — and now they are taking over Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee and local retail stores are stocking their shelves with Banana gear.

5) Florida House approves sweeping election overhaul requiring proof of citizenship. The Florida House has approved a sweeping election overhaul requiring stronger proof of citizenship to vote, advancing a Republican-backed priority that supporters say will protect election integrity, but critics warn could disenfranchise eligible voters.

6) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures are warming into the low to mid 70s this afternoon as south winds will bring in more moisture. Sunshine will stick around, but scattered showers are possible in Tallahassee and across South Georgia as rain moves in from the west. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

