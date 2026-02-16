First To Know Weather - An Unseasonably Warm Week Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We will be starting off warm and mild today with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. The clouds will dominate the skies as the sun rises, but they clear out heading into the afternoon.

This week overall looks very pleasant. We have an increase in moisture which should hold the morning temperatures into the 50s for the most part. The heat from the south, and the moisture holding it, will bring us into the 80s by Thursday. We could even match or break records for Friday. Our forecasted high for now is 82 on Friday which was the record high for that day in 1991.

The moisture should also allow for more clouds, but we wont see any rain until the later parts of the week. In fact, scattered showers are possible from Friday through Sunday, when a front will bring cooler air. Temperatures will go from these above average 70s and 80s to below average 60s.

