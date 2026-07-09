Midday Update: Leon Co. commissioner asks DeSantis to tour District 1, Impacts of Haitian TPS ruling, & more

Thursday, July 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County commissioner asks Governor DeSantis to tour District 1 before property tax vote. Commissioner Bill Proctor delivered a direct message to DeSantis outside the Leon County Courthouse Wednesday, releasing two letters — one asking the governor to remove proposed Amendment 3 from the November ballot, and another inviting him to tour Leon County District 1.

Leon County commissioner asks Gov. DeSantis to tour District 1 before property tax vote

2) Tallahassee faith leaders rally to protect Haitian families facing loss of TPS. The Supreme Court recently removed temporary protections for Haitian migrants which allowed those migrants to legally live and work in the United States without fear of deportation.

Tallahassee faith leaders rally to protect Haitian families facing loss of Temporary Protected Status

3) Valdosta United Way raises $114K for Pineland wildfire survivors. The Pineland Road fire burned more than 32,000 acres in Clinch and Echols Counties and led to evacuations in a few areas.

Valdosta United Way raises $114K for wildfire survivors

4) Florida property tax amendment faces legal pile-on over ballot language. Three lawsuits are challenging whether the ballot language gives voters a fair explanation — or a political sales pitch.

Florida property tax amendment faces legal pile-on over ballot language

5) Thursday Forecast: Our area is in the low 90s this midday and will climb into the mid 90s by the late afternoon. A few showers will move in from the southwest. The majority of those will stay to the west of Tallahassee. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Changes are coming

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